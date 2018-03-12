RAR OK'd to Expand; Some Neighbors Still Cautious

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Silver kegs being wheeled inside RAR Brewing in Cambridge will soon be wheeling somewhere else.

In a unanimous vote following weeks of uncertainty, Cambridge City leaders voted to allow the company to expand, specifically in a warehouse not far from neighbors living off of Stone Boundary Road.

RAR's co-owner, JT Merryweather, showed WBOC the new facility, and not much is going on inside now except for a few shipments of beer sitting in the corner. Soon, Merryweather says, the 10,000 sq ft space will be filled with equipment similar to those in the brewery on Poplar Street, including a brew house and fermenters.

But neighbors down the street like Richard Molock say while the expansion may bring good business to the City, they're staying cautious.

"I don't have a problem with it. It's just more so, if they expand, then they have to expand their outreach to the community," Molock said.

Molock also says he and his family didn't hear anything about the expansion and hopes that changes.

"Communicate a little bit better with the community to let people know, 'Hey we're coming,'" Molock said.

But Merryweather argues they've been nothing but transparent.

"We actually had more public hearings than anybody else in town," Merryweather said.

With their expansion now in the clear, Merryweather says RAR will give back to the community in the form of more jobs and more taxes.

"We're going to be responsible business people and keep giving back to the community we came from," Merryweather said.

Merryweather says the new facility will be used strictly for producing beer.

RAR Brewing will complete their move-in by the end of the year.