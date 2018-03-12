27-Year Sentencing for Salisbury Crime Spree - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

27-Year Sentencing for Salisbury Crime Spree

Posted: Mar 12, 2018 9:48 PM Updated:
Derrick Terrill Deshields Derrick Terrill Deshields

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Judge sentenced a Salisbury man to 27 years behind bars for a September 2017 crime spree.

On March 9, 51-year-old Derrick Deshields was convicted of three robberies and a burglary that occurred between Sept. 18, through Sept. 21, 2018, in Salisbury, Md.

Judge Leah J. Seaton sentenced Deshields to 27 years in the Division of Corrections and received active incarceration as follows: ten years of active incarceration for the September 18, 2017 burglary of Crossroads Food Mart on Old Ocean City Rd. in Salisbury, nine years active incarceration for the September 19, 2017, robbery of the Dollar General on North Salisbury Blvd. in Salisbury (to be served consecutive to the sentence for the burglary of Crossroads Food Mart), eight years of active incarceration for the September 20, 2017, robbery of the North Salisbury Blvd. branch of PNC Bank in Salisbury, (to be served consecutive to the sentence for the burglary of Crossroads Food Mart and the sentence for the robbery of the Salisbury Dollar General), and ten years of active incarceration for the September 18, 2017, robbery of the Dollar General in Mardela Springs (to be served concurrently to the burglary of Crossroads Food Mart).

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commended the members of the Salisbury City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for their work in the investigation. Dykes specifically thanked Detective Foy, SPD, Detective Matt Clark, WCSO, and Sergeant Jason Ramey, MSP as the lead investigators. State’s Attorney Dykes also thanked Kristen Schultz, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney, who prosecuted these cases.

For more information or for an interview, please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880.

