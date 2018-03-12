Oldest, Active Girl Scout Celebrates Organization's National Day

Anna Foulk showing off her original doll of the first Girl Scout, Juliette Low.

OCEAN PINES, Md.- At 92-years-old Anna Foulk is still one smart cookie. As the oldest, active Girl Scout in the nation Foulk took a look back at her many decades with the organization to celebrate National Girl Scout Day on Monday.

"I think it's a wonderful program and I'm proud of what I did. I'm so thankful. Cause I feel if I gave one girl something to think about in their future, really that's the truth, from my heart," Foulk said.

Foulk is an activist, philanthropist and author outside of the Girl Scouts. She's met presidents, collected awards and raised thousands for many charities.

"I like to help people in my life. I do this to do good for the children, I want to help them," Foulk said.

Foulk is a busy scout this week to celebrate National Girl Scout week. First visiting the White House on Saturday and she'll be in a parade this weekend holding her favorite doll of U.S. Girl Scout Founder Juliette Low.

Foulk compiled all of her fondest memories into a book, entitled "Two Steps Forward." For more information on Anna and her story click here.