Bill to Push Offshore Wind Further Out Killed in Committee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - On Monday lawmakers in Annapolis voted down a house bill that would push offshore wind turbines further off the coast.

The Public Service Commission approved two offshore wind projects in Worcester County, off the shore of Ocean City. Under Maryland law turbines have to be within 10 to 30 miles off the coast. The proposed projects were less than 20 miles off the coast within those limitations, but House Bill 1135 would have forced them to go 26 miles offshore.

Director of Project Development for USWind, Inc. Paul Rich says had the bill gone through committee on Monday, the company would have lost their state contracts. Rich says their lease area only extends to 22 miles offshore in federal waters.

"USWind, Inc. is pleased with the defeat of HB1135 which, if passed into law, would have eviscerated the creation of 60 direct, good paying year-round jobs in Ocean City for 25 plus years and thousands of jobs in Salisbury and across Maryland," Rich said in a statement to WBOC.

Rich explains that USWind's 32 turbine project is slated for construction to begin in 2020. Their proposal puts the turbines 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City.

WBOC reached out to local lawmakers supporting the House bill, but did not hear back.