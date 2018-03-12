Bill to Push Offshore Wind Further Out Killed in Committee

The Hispanic community in Georgetown, Delaware, is on edge after an arrest by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. WBOC's Jennifer Marin reports.More
Three Salisbury University students were arrested Monday after police discovered they had been selling cocaine and other drugs out of their apartment.The Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force said they learned a SU student was selling cocaine and marijuana, as well as other substances, and launched an investigation during the month of February. On March 5, members of the task force conducted a search and seizure of the apartment at University Terrace, according to WINTF.More
