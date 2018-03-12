Partial Gun Ban Could Be Approved for Delaware Parks, Forests

DOVER, Del. --- A partial firearm ban in Delaware state parks and forest areas went before the public for comment on Monday.

Delaware's environmental and agricultural departments both introduced emergency regulations banning open-carry firearms from a number of locations within state parks and forest areas, like visitor and nature centers, playgrounds, and even the water park in Killens Pond State Park.

The move followed a ruling by Delaware's Supreme Court, which ruled a complete firearm ban in state parks was unconstitutional.

Similar regulations have been introduced by DNREC and the Delaware Department of Agriculture. Both allow conceal carry permit holders to posses their firearms in the areas covered by the partial ban, so long as a permit can be presented.