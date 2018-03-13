Maryland Senate Passes Crime Bill Combining Measures - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Passes Crime Bill Combining Measures

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 7:39 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland senators voted Monday night for a measure with tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and sustained funding for programs aimed at reducing crime.

The bill passed 36-8 Monday night. It combines other bills and elements of proposals made by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and requests by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. It now goes to the House.

"Violent criminals who perpetuate terror in our neighborhoods need to be held accountable," Pugh said in a statement Monday night. "This bill strengthens the hand of justice in dealing with repeat violent offenders and drug traffickers while giving additional resources for witness protection."

The measure is partly a response to rising crime in Baltimore, which had 342 murders in 2017 and set a record for homicides on a per-capita basis, but supporters note that the bill aims to cut crime statewide.

"There is a lot in this bill that is focused on violent crime and repeat violent crime," said Sen. Robert Zirkin, a Baltimore County Democrat who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

The measure includes roughly $40 million over four years for programs and initiatives. Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, noted the mixed approach the measure takes to reduce crime.

"We have got to get a handle on crime in the city, and it has to be a comprehensive approach," Ferguson said.

All eight opponents were Democrats, including four who represent Baltimore. Sen. Nathaniel McFadden, one of the four Baltimore senators who opposed the bill, said he was concerned about some of the enhanced sentences.

"Let's see how the House addresses it," McFadden said. "I really do want to support it and see how it looks when it comes back."

One provision increases the sentence for a second offense of possessing a gun while committing a crime from 20 to 40 years.

The bill includes $14.4 million over four years for the Safe Streets program in Baltimore, an initiative that uses mediators to steer young adults away from violence.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

    Mar 13, 2018 6:25 AM2018-03-13 10:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:14:19 GMT
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes on Sand Dune Drive in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.More

  • Coast Guard Searching Virginia Waters for Chinese Sailor

    Coast Guard Searching Virginia Waters for Chinese Sailor

    Mar 13, 2018 10:35 AM2018-03-13 14:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:35:25 GMT
    (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)
    (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)
    Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.More
    Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.More

  • Man Arrested for Robbing Greenwood Store

    Man Arrested for Robbing Greenwood Store

    Mar 13, 2018 10:17 AM2018-03-13 14:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:28:48 GMT
    Thomas E. Mitchell Thomas E. Mitchell
    Thomas E. MitchellThomas E. Mitchell
    A 37-year-old man is facing robbery and related charges following accusations that he held up a Greenwood convenience store on Monday night.More
    A 37-year-old man is facing robbery and related charges following accusations that he held up a Greenwood, Delaware convenience store on Monday night. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

    Mar 13, 2018 6:25 AM2018-03-13 10:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:14:19 GMT
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes on Sand Dune Drive in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.More

  • Delaware Issues Medicare Scam Alert

    Delaware Medicare Scam

    Mar 12, 2018 12:37 PM2018-03-12 16:37:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:09:24 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    DELAWARE -- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating the state. Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace theMore
    Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating around the state. More

  • Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall

    Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall

    Mar 12, 2018 4:56 PM2018-03-12 20:56:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:58:34 GMT
    Dover Police arrested a Felton man on gun charges outside the Dover Mall Saturday night.More
    Dover Police arrested a Felton man on gun charges outside the Dover Mall Saturday night. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices