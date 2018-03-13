Anonymous Donor Gives Chincoteague Ponies to Virginia Herd - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Anonymous Donor Gives Chincoteague Ponies to Virginia Herd

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 9:29 AM Updated:
Chincoteague ponies are shown in this WBOC file photo. Chincoteague ponies are shown in this WBOC file photo.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP)- Virginia's herd of wild Chincoteague ponies is growing, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden says that her agency jumped at the chance for eight more ponies, since the herd they manage is down from the maximum 150 ponies their permit allows.

Wild Chincoteague ponies have lived on Assateague Island off the coast of Delmarva for centuries, according to Chincoteague Island's website . One-third of the 37-mile long island is in Virginia and two-thirds is in Maryland, splitting the pony population into two main herds.

Three of the donated ponies can trace their lineage back to Misty, the pony immortalized in Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel, "Misty of Chincoteague," and the 1961 film, "Misty."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

    Mar 13, 2018 6:25 AM2018-03-13 10:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:14:19 GMT
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes on Sand Dune Drive in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.More

  • Coast Guard Searching Virginia Waters for Chinese Sailor

    Coast Guard Searching Virginia Waters for Chinese Sailor

    Mar 13, 2018 10:35 AM2018-03-13 14:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:35:25 GMT
    (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)
    (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)
    Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.More
    Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.More

  • Man Arrested for Robbing Greenwood Store

    Man Arrested for Robbing Greenwood Store

    Mar 13, 2018 10:17 AM2018-03-13 14:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-13 14:28:48 GMT
    Thomas E. Mitchell Thomas E. Mitchell
    Thomas E. MitchellThomas E. Mitchell
    A 37-year-old man is facing robbery and related charges following accusations that he held up a Greenwood convenience store on Monday night.More
    A 37-year-old man is facing robbery and related charges following accusations that he held up a Greenwood, Delaware convenience store on Monday night. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Rehoboth Beach

    Mar 13, 2018 6:25 AM2018-03-13 10:25:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:14:19 GMT
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    (Photo credit: Patty Marvel)(Photo credit: Patty Marvel)
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes on Sand Dune Drive in Rehoboth Beach.More
    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.More

  • Delaware Issues Medicare Scam Alert

    Delaware Medicare Scam

    Mar 12, 2018 12:37 PM2018-03-12 16:37:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:09:24 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    DELAWARE -- Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating the state. Officials say Delaware will start sending out its first wave of new Medicare cards to replace theMore
    Delaware's Department of Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is warning Medicare Beneficiaries of a new Medicare scam circulating around the state. More

  • Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall

    Man Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Mall

    Mar 12, 2018 4:56 PM2018-03-12 20:56:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:58:34 GMT
    Dover Police arrested a Felton man on gun charges outside the Dover Mall Saturday night.More
    Dover Police arrested a Felton man on gun charges outside the Dover Mall Saturday night. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices