Man Charged for Detonating Explosive Outside Delaware Home
Mar 13, 2018 10:06 AM
ELSMERE, Del. (AP)- A Delaware man is under arrest for allegedly setting off a bomb outside the home of his estranged wife's family.
Forty-eight-year-old Mark Consiglio was arrested Monday in connection with the explosion that went off shortly after midnight, damaging a window and leaving a hole in the yard but causing no injuries.
Twenty-three-year-old William Ivone ran outside and saw a familiar figure running away from the blast. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio says Elsmere Police and other agencies went to Consiglio's home and found and disabled three more bombs there.
Consiglio's estranged wife, Amy, says that her husband has been threatening her ever since they separated months ago.
