Coast Guard Searching Virginia Waters for Chinese Sailor

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 10:35 AM
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WBOC/AP)- Rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a Chinese sailor who has gone missing in waters off the lower Chesapeake Bay.

The Guard says its command center in the Virginian coastal city of Portsmouth received notice early Tuesday that a Chinese crewman had fallen from a 770-foot Lara Venture cargo ship at the Cape Charles Anchorage.

They say he had been fastening a ladder on the Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel's right side when he fell overboard. The 33-year-old man wasn't wearing a life jacket. He was last seen wearing orange coveralls and a dark blue jacket.

Authorities have been searching for the missing sailor with a helicopter, a cutter and a pilot vessel.

"We are working with our partner agencies to locate this man," said Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Bradley Milliken, command duty officer for the case. "Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts should contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-668-5555."

 

