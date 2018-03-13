Man Found Guilty of Threatening a State Official

CAMBRIGE, Md.- The Dorchester County State's Attorney says a man was sentenced to jail time after he was found guilty of threatening a state official.

In a release, the state's attorney says Robert A. Creasy was charged by deputies back in January for threatening the life of Judge Brett W. Wilson, the 1st Judicicial Circuit Court judge over Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

District Court Judge William Atkins sentenced Creasy to three years, suspended all but one year, three years supervised probation, and ordered Creasy to stay away, not contact, and/or harass Wilson.

Creasy was also ordered to no enter or be near the area of the 200 block of High Street in Cambridge. The judge also advised Creasy to attend anger management.