Officials Eye Update to Delaware Sexual Harassment Policies
Posted:
Mar 13, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated:
(Photo: MGN)
DOVER, Del. (AP)- State human resource officials are recommending that Delaware update and consolidate its anti-discrimination and sexual harassment policies for executive branch agencies.
A report released Tuesday by Gov. John Carney's Department of Human Resources also recommends streamlining the complaint monitoring and reporting process while mandating consistent sexual harassment awareness and prevention training for executive agencies.
The report notes that sexual harassment prevention training has been available since 2006, but that only some 9,000 employees completed that training.
Last year, harassment training became mandatory.
But the report notes that of the roughly 14,000 executive branch employees, only about 12,500 completed acknowledgment of the anti-discrimination, harassment and retaliation process from June to January.
The agencies with employees who have not completed the acknowledgment include Carney's office and the human resources department.
