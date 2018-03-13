Northam Sets Date for Special Session on State Budget
Posted:
Mar 13, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated:
The Virginia General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling state lawmakers back to work next month to pass a state budget.
Northam, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he's calling a special session on April 11. The move comes after lawmakers adjourned the regular 2018 session last week without passing a state spending plan.
The GOP-led General Assembly is split on whether to expand Medicaid to about 300,000 low-income Virginians. The House supports expansion while the Senate does not.
The disagreement on Medicaid and a related hospital tax is blocking lawmakers from passing a state budget for the next two years.
It's unclear if there will be an agreement by April 11.
State government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.
