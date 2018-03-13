Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 5:05 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with first degree vehicular assault and multiple other traffic charges.

The charges stem from a crash at Oak Orchard Road and Nesla Lane in Millsboro early in the morning of Dec. 10. 

According to police, 23-year-old Keith R. Jones was allegedly driving the car when he crashed into a tree. He left the scene before troopers arrived, leaving his 22-year-old passenger, who was trapped inside the car, behind. The passenger had to be extracted and was transported to Beebe Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Jones was located approximately 30 minutes later at a home on Basin Road. He had sustained injuries from the crash and was transported to Beebe Memorial Hospital as well, police said. 

Upon his release from the hospital, troopers have been unable to locate him. Jones currently has active warrants out of Troop 4 for vehicular assault, driving a vehicle under the influence (third offense), leaving the scene of a collision and driving while suspended or revoked, among other traffic-related offenses, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal N. Klahr at 302-752-3878. Information can also be submitted to Delaware Crimes Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333. 

 

 

