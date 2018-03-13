Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

"I don't see them working on it a lot, although they are out there today. It's still two months. I guess if they say that's what they're going to do, they should have an idea," Neil Adams said.

SHA said they discovered something unexpected during construction, a concrete roadbed about 3 1/2 ft. below the ground. They think it used to be an old highway many decades ago.

Passing by, it seems as if there's still a lot of construction to be done, but SHA says the roadbed isn't making the job anymore difficult.



Katie Dolam, who owns O.C. Nails in Ocean City, is worried the construction out front will affect her customers inside.

"A lot of times they prefer, if there's traffic then they'd rather do something else than come in," Dolam said.

And just days away from the St. Patty's day parade, SHA says the construction will be cleared and barrels pushed out of the way for the festivities.