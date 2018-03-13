Dover Eyes "Public Safety Fee" for Nonprofits

DOVER, Del. --- Dover council members are considering a proposal to charge nonprofits and other tax-exempt property owners in the city a fee to help fund fire and police operations in the city.

The proposal would charge organizations like churches, senior centers, and schools a rate multiplied by the square frontage of those properties. Sponsors of the ordinance have suggested the rate could be set at 1 cent or as high as 2 cents.

Councilman Fred Neil said the proposal is intended to bring some equity for taxpayers, who already help fund police and fire operations used by many tax-exempt organizations.

"The nonprofits --- particularly those who deal with transients --- that we have to take care of are not paying for that," he said.

Neil said schools like Delaware State University and Wesley College would be among the list of organizations paying the fee.

Carolyn Fredricks with the Modern Maturity Center in Dover said her agency would likely pay at least $1,600 if the proposal is passed by city council. She is against the proposal and believes it hurts nonprofits that may not use police or fire services very often.

"That's basically going to punish the nonprofits for the work that they do for the city of Dover," she said.