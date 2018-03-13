Pittsville Elementary & Middle Parents Request School Resource Officer

SALISBURY, Md. - After an alleged gun threat to Pittsville Elementary and Middle School on Tuesday, parents are raising the question of why the school doesn't have their own resource officer.

Parents were given the following message today from Principal Michael Cody in an email. The email states, in part:

"Hello Pittsville parents. This is Principal Michael Cody with a school safety announcement. We are investigating alleged comments today that were reported to be of a threatening nature. A student shared information about these alleged comments with school staff. Please know that we place the highest priority on school safety, and know that we are conducting a thorough investigation with the support of school safety personnel."

This message put parent Charlotte Revel on high alert. Revel was so worried that she pulled her daughter from the school today.

"It scared the living daylights out of me. I wanted to know what was going on, nobody would give me information, the more it went around social media with different stories you don't know who to believe. You're not getting any answers from the police or anything from Mr. Cody or the Board of Ed. Nobody is being straight with the parents of what's going on," Revel said.

Revel said rumors began to circulate around town and on social media about what happened. But nothing was officially confirmed with the parents.

Pittsville PTA President Tonya Lewis says it only increases concerns that the school does not have their own resource officer. The SRO is split between Pittsville Elementary & Middle and Parkside High School. Lewis says with nearly a 10 mile distance between the two schools, it might be too late by the time an officer could reach students in a dangerous situation.

"It's something that our administration has asked for nearly 8 years and we have been denied that. That is not something that we plan to call acceptable. It is not acceptable that our side of the county is not protected as well as other parts of the county," Lewis said.

Superintendent of Schools Donna Hanlin said some of the parents concerns addressed at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night were things they are already aware of, and working on.



"A lot of the things or a number of the things that they said are things that we are already working on doing. Including an assessment or an audit of all of the safety and security of all of our schools," Hanlin said.

While the Board of Education could not respond to parent's comments on Tuesday night, President Don Fitzgerald said each concern was heard loud and clear.