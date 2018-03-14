Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year.

Police said the incident happened Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, when a man armed with a handgun entered the Valero located at 25576 Deep Branch Road. Troopers said the suspect approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect was able to remove an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators. The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.

Through investigative measures, detectives identified two suspects, 23-year-old Christian S. Ferry of Rehoboth Beach and 34-year-old Michael N. Gieron of Lewes. One of the suspects entered the business while the other suspect waited outside in a getaway car, police said.

On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Ferry was taken into custody at a home in Rehoboth Beach and transported to Troop 4.

Gieron was already in custody at the Sussex Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and second-degree conspiracy. Ferry was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $61,000 secured bond. Gieron, who was also arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2, received $61,000.00 secured bond on these charges and remained incarcerated.