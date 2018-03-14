Virginia Students Join National Walkout Against Gun Violence

Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.
Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.More
As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.
Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.More
Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.More
Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.More