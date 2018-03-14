Delaware Pot Legalization Panel Holds Chaotic Final Meeting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Pot Legalization Panel Holds Chaotic Final Meeting

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 1:47 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A task force studying issues surrounding marijuana legalization in Delaware has voted to release its final report in a chaotic meeting that left some members questioning the validity of what they were doing.

A vote Wednesday to release the report failed, as it had two weeks earlier, amid questions from some panel members about the quantity and quality of the information it contained.

The co-chair of the panel then had a private conversation with a fellow lawmaker, who changed his vote with the understanding that additional information he wanted in the report would be included in a final version.

Co-chair Rep. Helene Keeley, a legalization advocate, insisted that a vote to release the report was not required.

