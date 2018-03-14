Police Are Looking to Identify a Burglary Suspect in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect involved in a commercial burglary.

Police say the incident occurred on Thurs., March 1, at approximately 5:34 a.m. when the suspect shattered the glass exterior door of the Harrington Moose Lodge, located at 10929 South Dupont Hwy.

According to troopers, while entering the building the suspect ransacked the premises and used an unknown object to strike the cash register. The suspect took the cash register prior to fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and gloves. The suspect was also carrying a dark colored bookbag on his back.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Troop 3, Property Crimes Unit, Detective S. Carbine at (302) 698-8444.