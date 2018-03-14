Two-Year Maryland Drug Operation Investigation Leads to 19 Arrests

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi announced a nearly two-year interstate and multi-jurisdictional heroin investigation has concluded with the arrests of 19 people and the disruption of an operation that was supplying heroin and fentanyl to Baltimore and the surrounding area.

According to troopers, nine suspects were charged with drug-related felonies as a result of the investigation. Five of those suspects were indicted last week following a presentation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office to a Grand Jury. Those indicted include:

Joseph Milligan, 39, of Baltimore, charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to unlawfully transport into MD a large quantity of heroin, conspiracy to unlawfully transport into MD a large quantity of fentanyl.

Marquise McElveen, 35, of Baltimore, charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin to an undercover police officer, distribution of fentanyl to an undercover police officer, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin.

Kereem Thompson, 42, of Bronx, NY, charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Randie Howard, 31, of Baltimore, charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl.

Travis Anderson, 31, of Baltimore, charged with distribution of fentanyl to an undercover police officer, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin, possession of fentanyl.

The other four suspects charged with felony drug crimes include:

Bryant Wallace, 45, of Baltimore, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a large amount of heroin, possession of a large amount of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Schlichting Sr., 57, of Baltimore, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tina Schlichting, 35, of Baltimore, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Hadaway, 32, of Baltimore, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other suspects arrested during the investigation were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

“The success of this investigation is the result of thousands of hours of investigative work by dedicated state troopers, police officers and federal agents working together to stop the flow of heroin, fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our state,” Colonel William Pallozzi said. “This cooperative, multi-jurisdictional investigation is a perfect example of what Governor Hogan expects the Maryland State Police to be involved in as we work with allied law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to address the opioid crisis in Maryland. I appreciate the cooperation of our local, state and federal partners in this ongoing effort.”

This investigation began in June 2016 when members of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit identified street level drug dealers in the Brooklyn and Brooklyn Park areas of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, respectively. These investigative efforts were in response to citizen tips about street level drug sales and information obtained from investigations after numerous opioid-related drug overdoses.

Information was developed indicating the presence of a multi-jurisdictional drug operation and the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigation Unit became involved and coordinated the subsequent investigation. Throughout the investigation, the Heroin Investigation Unit made multiple street-level drug arrests and in doing so recognized the scope of a specific drug trafficking organization operating in Brooklyn Park and several other neighborhoods in Baltimore City. The Heroin Investigation Unit contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration–Baltimore District Office, to further the investigation. Assistance was also provided by the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Maryland State Apprehension Team, and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.

The investigation culminated yesterday as police served multiple search warrants and indictments in the Baltimore area. Ultimately, a network of drug trafficking suspects was identified from the Bronx, NY, to Baltimore.

In addition to the 19 arrests during the investigation, police recovered 1,075 grams of heroin, 66 grams of fentanyl, and more than 200 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine. Police recovered one handgun, three vehicles used in drug trafficking, several thousand dollars in drug-related cash and scales, gel caps and plastic baggies used for drug sales.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigation Unit was formed after Governor Larry Hogan established the Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force, due to the alarming rise in opioid-related overdose deaths in Maryland. The Heroin Investigation Unit is comprised of troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and supported by investigators from allied law enforcement agencies. The Heroin Investigation Unit specifically targets mid to upper-level heroin and opioid distribution organizations operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the state or between Maryland and other states.