Maryland Senate Passes Response to Federal Tax Overhaul
Posted:
Mar 14, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated:
(Photo: WBOC)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to increase standard tax deductions has passed the Maryland Senate as part of the state's response to the federal tax overhaul.
The unanimous vote Wednesday sends the bill to the House.
The measure increases the standard tax deduction by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples for three years. The deduction will go from $2,000 to $2,500 for individuals and $4,000 to $5,000 for joint filers.
Lawmakers say it aims to bring some relief to middle class residents who will face higher state taxes due to changes in the federal tax overhaul.
Lawmakers also decided to retain some of the extra tax money the state will gain to create a $200 million fund to pay for future education costs. That provision is in the state budget bill.
Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:27:31 GMT
LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crMore
LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crMore
Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:36:44 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets. More
Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.
Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.
Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:32 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
According to the City of Salisbury, the city has received grant funding from the state to conduct after school programs for the city’s new community centers. The City said they received $14,054 in order to fund the deployment of an SPD beat officer.More
The city of Salisbury has received grant funding from the state of Maryland to conduct after school programs for the city’s new community centers. More
Wednesday, March 14 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-03-14 19:12:53 GMT
(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)
Maryland State Police announced a nearly two-year multi-jurisdictional heroin investigation has concluded with the arrests of 19 people and the disruption of an operation that was supplying heroin and fentanyl to Baltimore and the surrounding area.More
Maryland State Police announced a nearly two-year multi-jurisdictional heroin investigation has concluded with the arrests of 19 people and the disruption of an operation that was supplying heroin and fentanyl to Baltimore and the surrounding area.More
Wednesday, March 14 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-03-14 18:08:21 GMT
Responding to President Donald Trump's recent proposal to provide firearms to some school personnel, the Baltimore Teachers Union called on the governor of Maryland to take a strong opposing stance against the idea.More
Responding to President Donald Trump's recent proposal to provide firearms to some school personnel, the Baltimore Teachers Union called on the governor of Maryland to take a strong opposing stance against the idea.More
Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:36:44 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets.More
Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets. More