Maryland Senate Passes Response to Federal Tax Overhaul

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 3:04 PM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to increase standard tax deductions has passed the Maryland Senate as part of the state's response to the federal tax overhaul.

The unanimous vote Wednesday sends the bill to the House.

The measure increases the standard tax deduction by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples for three years. The deduction will go from $2,000 to $2,500 for individuals and $4,000 to $5,000 for joint filers.

Lawmakers say it aims to bring some relief to middle class residents who will face higher state taxes due to changes in the federal tax overhaul.

Lawmakers also decided to retain some of the extra tax money the state will gain to create a $200 million fund to pay for future education costs. That provision is in the state budget bill.

