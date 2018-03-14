Cape Henlopen Students Take Part in National Walkout Day - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cape Henlopen Students Take Part in National Walkout Day

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 3:52 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. 

Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crowd that read as follows:

"Today we remember those whose lives were lost on February 14th, 2018, at the Stoneman Douglas High school. The seventeen victims had all spent their lives caring for others, surrounded by family and friends who loved them and supported them endlessly. Their lives were cut too short. We do not want these people to be forgotten, and by standing here today, we give them the remembrance they deserve. We show our community that, by standing here, we do not want this to continue happening in our world. We want to see our generation receiving an education without fear, and for future generations to as well. We are showing that we want change, that we want school safety to be made a priority. No child should be afraid to go to school. Not today, not tomorrow, never again. Enough is enough."

Shomper and fellow senior Anna Ives-Michener organized the walkout, both members of the Delaware Youth in Government program. In a statement provided to the media, the two said the walkout was never about guns, but rather a way to honor the Florida victims and call for school safety for all students.

Wednesday's walkout at the high school was conducted peacefully, with students entering the football field in a single file line. Police and teachers were on hand to supervise, but the walkout was entirely student run. Cape Henlopen High School Principal Nikki Miller said she wasn't surprised the event went smoothly. 

"We encourage our students to have voice and we empowered that and they did it," she told WBOC. "They did it in a respectful manner and we just proved that we can do anything when we have a good plan and when we work together."

Earlier this week, district Superintendent Bob Fulton wrote in a letter to parents that the walkout is by no means an endorsement from the district, but rather a way to minimize disruptions to the school day and promote a message of acceptance for all students.

Miller said that if an entire class went to the walkout, teachers were instructed to follow the students out, lock the door, and supervise outside. But if even just one student stayed inside, the teacher continued class as scheduled.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Students at Stephen Decatur High School Participate in Walkout

    Students at Stephen Decatur High School Participate in Walkout

    Mar 14, 2018 4:42 PM2018-03-14 20:42:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:42:32 GMT
    In Worcester County, students never left the building. But, for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms, as they remembered the 17 victims.More
    In Worcester County, students never left the building. But, for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms, as they remembered the 17 victims. More

  • Cape Henlopen Students Take Part in National Walkout Day

    Cape Henlopen Students Take Part in National Walkout Day

    Mar 14, 2018 3:52 PM2018-03-14 19:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:27:31 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crMore
    LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crMore

  • Dover Woman Found Guilty After Injecting Father with Heroin

    Dover Woman Found Guilty After Injecting Father with Heroin

    Mar 14, 2018 3:58 PM2018-03-14 19:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:22:40 GMT
    A Dover woman was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of manslaughter for injecting her father with heroin in 2017.More
    A Dover woman was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of manslaughter for injecting her father with heroin in 2017. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Mar 13, 2018 5:55 PM2018-03-13 21:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:36:44 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets.More
    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets. More

  • Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Mar 13, 2018 5:05 PM2018-03-13 21:05:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:35:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind. More

  • Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Mar 14, 2018 9:40 AM2018-03-14 13:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:40:07 GMT
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices