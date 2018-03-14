Cape Henlopen Students Take Part in National Walkout Day

LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida.

Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crowd that read as follows:

"Today we remember those whose lives were lost on February 14th, 2018, at the Stoneman Douglas High school. The seventeen victims had all spent their lives caring for others, surrounded by family and friends who loved them and supported them endlessly. Their lives were cut too short. We do not want these people to be forgotten, and by standing here today, we give them the remembrance they deserve. We show our community that, by standing here, we do not want this to continue happening in our world. We want to see our generation receiving an education without fear, and for future generations to as well. We are showing that we want change, that we want school safety to be made a priority. No child should be afraid to go to school. Not today, not tomorrow, never again. Enough is enough."

Shomper and fellow senior Anna Ives-Michener organized the walkout, both members of the Delaware Youth in Government program. In a statement provided to the media, the two said the walkout was never about guns, but rather a way to honor the Florida victims and call for school safety for all students.

Wednesday's walkout at the high school was conducted peacefully, with students entering the football field in a single file line. Police and teachers were on hand to supervise, but the walkout was entirely student run. Cape Henlopen High School Principal Nikki Miller said she wasn't surprised the event went smoothly.

"We encourage our students to have voice and we empowered that and they did it," she told WBOC. "They did it in a respectful manner and we just proved that we can do anything when we have a good plan and when we work together."

Earlier this week, district Superintendent Bob Fulton wrote in a letter to parents that the walkout is by no means an endorsement from the district, but rather a way to minimize disruptions to the school day and promote a message of acceptance for all students.

Miller said that if an entire class went to the walkout, teachers were instructed to follow the students out, lock the door, and supervise outside. But if even just one student stayed inside, the teacher continued class as scheduled.