Dover Woman Found Guilty After Injecting Father with Heroin

SNOW HILL, Md. -- A Dover woman was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of manslaughter for injecting her father with heroin in 2017.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County, Justeen Nichole Whittaker, 29, of Dover, DE, confessed to injecting her father with heroin in an October 24, 2017, incident. The office said Ocean City Police responded to the Americana Hotel where they found Nathaniel Whittaker, 50 of Dover, lying on the bed following reports of cardiac arrest. EMS personnel attempted life saving efforts, but Whittaker died at the scene.

Police said they found drug related items in the room. Detectives learned the father had been sharing the room with his daughter Justeen. Upon interviewing her, police said Justeen confessed to injecting her father with heroin at his request because he was too intoxicated to do it himself.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland performed an autopsy, where they said they believed that Whittaker had in fact died from a fentanyl overdose.

Justeen Whittaker was sentenced to eight years suspend but all three years in prison with two and a half years of supervised parole following her release, after a guilty verdict in court today.