Students at Stephen Decatur High School Participate in Walkout

BERLIN, Md--In Worcester County, students never left the building. But, for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms, as they remembered the 17 victims.

Students hope their silence serves as a deafening moment.

"We do need some sort of gun laws, some sort of screening," says student, Lily Rakow.

"It's very important to fill safe within a school, and a lot of students don't so you have to push it so it becomes safe," says student Caroline Kurtz.

That push to make things better begin right at 10 a.m. as students gathered in their hallways and sat in complete silence.

Stephen Decatur has a student population of about 1,350 students.

Nearly 90% of those students sat outside their classroom for 17 minutes as they remember the 17 victims that lost their lives during the tragic Parkland shooting.

The principal, Tom Zimmer, says his students involvement in this call to action was most needed.

"It just seems like in out country, something happens like in Florida, and everyone goes on high alert, and then it just slowly dissipates for the next shooting, and I think we as a community need to do things on a daily basis," says Principal Zimmer.

The discussion of school safety continued after school, as students met with Worcester County school officials to discuss ways to make classrooms even safer.