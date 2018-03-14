Arrest Made in Hebron Burglary

HEBRON, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a Hebron home in January.

Aaron Matthew, 25, of no fixed address, allegedly smashed a rear window to gain access to a home in the 100 block of East Lillian Street while the residents were gone. Once inside, he stole cash and a coin collection, along with various important documents that belonged to one of the residents, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Matthews used to live in the home but was currently homeless.

Deputies searched a different home, where they uncovered much of the stolen property, the sheriff's office said.

Following his arrest, Matthews was transported to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. He's now being detained in the Detention Center without bond.