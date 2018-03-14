Rally Calls for Stricter Gun Laws, State Senators Disagree - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rally Calls for Stricter Gun Laws, Republican State Senators Disagree

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 5:28 PM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Chanting in unison and applauding with signs in hand, people met in front of the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday to let lawmakers know they wanted change.

The group of over 30 demanded lawmakers make Maryland's gun laws even tougher, making it harder for people to access things like assault rifles.

"This is beyond urgent. It's ridiculous we're still having this conversation," said Maura Dunnigan, who attended the rally.

Dunnigan, whose son goes to Salisbury University, says she worries over guns making their way to school campuses.

"That idea is frightening," Dunnigan said.

But tighter gun laws are not currently on the agenda, according to all 13 of Maryland's Republican Senators. 

The lawmakers are sponsoring Senate Bill 908, removing a ban on semi-automatic rifles including those used in the recent Florida school shooting.

"Taking away the guns today is not going to solve one thing," State Senator Addie Eckardt said.

Eckardt argues tighter laws will not stop guns from getting into the wrong hands - only infringing on constitutional rights.

She says it's a problem much deeper than that.

"We can't legislate away guns. We can't legislate away substances, but we can create a culture of safety," Eckardt said.

Eckardt says a mix of education, intervention and prevention could keep gun violence numbers down.

People like Dunnigan say they want that too, but continue to press lawmakers to stop gun violence by first stopping guns.

"How can we value guns over lives?" Dunnigan said.

Both the ralliers and lawmakers agree - something must be done to end gun violence, but they disagree on how to tackle it.

Senator Eckardt says Senate Bill 908 to legalize semi-automatic rifles in Maryland will likely not be acted on this year, especially in light of the Florida school shooting.

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Mar 13, 2018 5:55 PM2018-03-13 21:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:36:44 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets.More
    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets. More

  • Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Mar 13, 2018 5:05 PM2018-03-13 21:05:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:35:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind. More

  • Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Mar 14, 2018 9:40 AM2018-03-14 13:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:40:07 GMT
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

  • Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices