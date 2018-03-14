After Walkout, Caesar Rodney Students Talk Gun Control and Schoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

After Walkout, Caesar Rodney Students Talk Gun Control and School Safety at Lawmaker Forum

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 5:45 PM Updated:

CAMDEN, Del. --- It started with students filing out of Caesar Rodney High School and ended with a dialogue involving state lawmakers.

CRHS students on Wednesday joined students at schools across the country in walking out of classes to honor the victims of February's school shooting in Florida. Many of those students then participated in a forum with Delaware legislators to talk about gun control and school safety.

"We may just be a drop in a bucket, but we'll encourage more people to walk out and stand up for what they believe in," said Junior Gail Conk, a student who helped organize the walkout. 

Students like Aidan O'Connor attended the forum after the walkout and asked lawmakers questions about their positions on gun control and proposed school safety measures.

"I would like to see a ban on bump stocks. However, I would like to see some sort of due process," he said.

Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Magnolia), one of the five lawmakers participating in the forum, encouraged students to think critically about the issue of gun control.

Yearick, referencing his non-vote earlier this week on a bill banning bump stocks in Delaware, said laws passed on guns in Delaware should not infringe upon property or second amendment rights.

"Whether it's rights such as gun ownership or whether it's mental health, there's unintended consequences," he said.

Caesar Rodney School District did not condone Wednesday's walkout, with superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald saying there were concerns about safety and well being of students.

Conk said she does not know yet if punishments will be handed down to students who participated in the demonstration.

"I have no regrets for what I did," she said. "I do not think I did anything wrong. I'm worried about punishment, I'm worried about how colleges will see it next year. But at the same time I have no regrets and would do it again if I could."

