Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 5:50 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

Students on Delmarva joined in on the protest, including those at Wicomico High School. Trinity Vilneff and Elisa Wilson, two students at the school, were among the group that took a stand.

"Of course we were all thinking of the 17 students who died, including the teachers and administrators," Junior, Trinity Vilneff, said.

As soon as the clock struck 10 a.m., students left their classrooms and headed out to the bleachers. That's where they sat for 17 minutes, reflecting on the 17 lives lost.

"It was really successful, everybody took it serious. There were a lot of discussions about it even after the walkout," Senior, Elisa Wilson, said.

But some who live by Wicomico High School say they aren't sure walking out is the right answer.

"I feel like that's not really solving the problem. I just kind of feel like they're getting a little bit of time off from school," Arthur Andrews said.

But students say that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Everyone was afraid people weren't going to do it and just try to skip out on class and stuff like that, but... almost everyone who was there was very interested in the cause and really cared out everything that was happening," Vilneff said.

 

