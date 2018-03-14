Advisory Group Finds No Wrongdoing in Delaware Inmate Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Advisory Group Finds No Wrongdoing in Delaware Inmate Death

Posted: Mar 14, 2018 8:35 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The chair of an advisory committee to the commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction says the department asked him to independently review the footage of an inmate's death.

The Delaware State News reports Council of Correction Chair Darryl Chambers said at Tuesday's meeting that he found no wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the agency in the Jan. 17 death of 64-year-old Robert J. Martin.

The chair of an inmate family support group, Lori Alberts, had accused the department of not acting quickly enough to aid Martin after he arrived at the infirmary. Alberts said she's satisfied with Chambers' conclusion.

Deputy Commissioner Alan Grinstead said the department took an unprecedented step to ask the chair "who's well-respected in the community" to review the footage, in the interest of transparency.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Mar 13, 2018 5:55 PM2018-03-13 21:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:36:44 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets.More
    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd streets. More

  • Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Police Search for Man Wanted in Millsboro Crash

    Mar 13, 2018 5:05 PM2018-03-13 21:05:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-14 11:35:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for leaving the scene of a crash, leaving his trapped passenger behind. More

  • Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Two Arrested for Milton Gas Station Robbery

    Mar 14, 2018 9:40 AM2018-03-14 13:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:40:07 GMT
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Christian S. Ferry and Michael N. GieronChristian S. Ferry and Michael N. Gieron
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects accused of holding up a Valero gas station in Milton late last year. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

  • Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    Rehoboth Homeowners, Witnesses React to Destructive Fire

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More

    As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild.

    Main was at his primary residence in Northern Virginia when he got an alert from his Sand Dune Drive home's alarm system. He said shortly thereafter he learned his home would be a total loss.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices