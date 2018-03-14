Sussex County Neighbors Discuss Ongoing Water Contamination Issues

GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Wednesday night the League of Women Voters hosted a panel discussion about ongoing issues with water contamination in Sussex County.

A group of four panelists, each from different career backgrounds, discussed various ways recent contaminates could play a part in neighbor's lives. From health to scientific research to safety questions were answered between community members concerned about their drinking water. From nitrates to perflourinated compounds people still had questions about how to go about testing their private wells.

"Public water is a real problem because all of Sussex County gets it's water from wells, a large number of people get their water from private wells. There's no guarentee of the safety, the cleanliness of the contents of that water," Co-Founder of Keep Our Wells Clean Angela Green said.

Each panelist stressed the importance of testing private wells.

"You're the first line of defense to know your well is safe. It should be tested yearly," Former Environmental Protection Agency Chemist John Austin said.

Austin says it's largely because of the sandy soil that these problems are more prone to Sussex County's groundwater. While the cost is only $4, the Keep Our Wells Clean group said they would pay and transport samples at no cost to neighbors.