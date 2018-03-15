Cambridge Drawbridge Reopens - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cambridge Creek Drawbridge Reopens to Traffic

Posted: Mar 15, 2018 6:52 AM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Creek Drawbridge is back open ahead of schedule.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted Wednesday evening crews finished the repairs on the drawbridge and reopened it to traffic.

The interlocking mechanism in one of the gears was a little off center and needed to be replaced. The bridge closed on March 5. The work was expected to take about two weeks, set to open Monday, but crews got the work done early.

After exactly 80 years since the bridge was built, the project supervisor says the gear did it's fair share of work opening and closing the bridge more than 200 times a day in the summer. For the most part though, the bridge is still in good shape.

