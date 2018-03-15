Police ID Body Found in Silver Lake in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Silver Lake in Dover earlier this week.
Dover police said the body found Tuesday has been identified as Stefphone Powell, 31, who had been reported missing on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 18.
The cause of death at this time is unknown and pending toxicology results by the Office of the Medical Examiner, according to police. They said said there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.
WORTON, Md. - Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Kent County on Wednesday. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall, a homeowner noticed a fire burning outside her home at 11345 Station Road wMore
With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this St. Patrick's Day weekend, Maryland State Police say troopers will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.More
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
CAMDEN, Del. --- It started with students filing out of Caesar Rodney High School and ended with a dialogue involving state lawmakers. CRHS students on Wednesday joined students at schools across the country in walking out of classes to honor the victimsMore
GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Wednesday night the League of Women Voters hosted a panel discussion about ongoing issues with water contamination in Sussex County. A group of four panelists, each from different career backgrounds, discussed various ways recent conMore
Several gun control bills advanced through the Delaware legislature on Wednesday as lawmakers take aim at restricting weapon sales and ensuring those deemed potentially dangerous for mental health reasons do not have access to firearms.More
LEWES, Del.- Hundreds of students walked out of Cape Henlopen High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday-- taking part in a national movement after a deadly school shooting in Florida. Students filled the bleachers and senior Jade Shomper read a speech to the crMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As fire marshals investigate a blaze that destroyed two beach houses and damaged three others, some people in the area are already planning to rebuild. "I feel bad but I also feel good that it's going to be reconstructed," says DavidMore
