Police ID Body Found in Silver Lake in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Silver Lake in Dover earlier this week.



Dover police said the body found Tuesday has been identified as Stefphone Powell, 31, who had been reported missing on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 18.



The cause of death at this time is unknown and pending toxicology results by the Office of the Medical Examiner, according to police. They said said there are no obvious signs of foul play at this time

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.