Cheswold Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

CHESWOLD, Del.- What initially was a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust that led to the arrests of two men on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cheswold police.

Police said that at around 3:30 p.m. an officer conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Main Street and Moorton Road stopped a Nissan Altima for speeding.

Police said that while questioning the driver of the car, identified as 26-year-old Darren Holden of Dover, the officer observed the driver concealing his hands and reaching toward his waist band. This prompted the officer to have Holden get out of the car. Police said that while the officer tried to search Holden, the suspect became agitated and began pulling away from him as he tried to make an arrest. The officer tried to handcuff Holden, at which time he went to the ground and began to fight with the officer while refusing to give up his hands, according to police.

Assisting units from the Cheswold Police Department and Delaware State Police arrived on scene and Holden was placed into custody. A search of Holden revealed 88 bags of heroin and some Xanex pills, according to investigators.

The car's passenger, Kevin Cuthbertson, 28, of Dover, was also taken into custody. A search of his person revealed that he was hiding two clear plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine and crack cocaine weighing approx. 8 grams. in the crotch of his pants, police said.

Holden was charged with speeding (45 in 25), resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, manufactures, delivers or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with and aggravating factor, possessing, consuming a controlled or counterfeit substance without prescription, and failure to have insurance. Holden was arraigned and released on $6,250 unsecured bail.

Cuthbertson was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Tier 1 quantity, was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.