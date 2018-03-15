Virginia to Hold Annual Tornado Preparedness Drill
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A statewide tornado drill will be held in Virginia next week.
The drill scheduled for Tuesday is an annual opportunity to prepare residents for tornado emergencies and to test public warning systems.
At approximately 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service will send a test tornado warning test over National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios. The test signal will sound a tone alert, show a test message or flash to indicate a message, simulating what people would hear or see during an actual tornado warning.
The Emergency Alert System also will broadcast the test through all radio and TV stations.
