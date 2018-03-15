Maryland State Police Plan Extra Patrols for St. Patty's Day Weekend

PIKESVILLE, Md.- With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this St. Patrick's Day weekend, Maryland State Police say troopers will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Enforcement this weekend will be bolstered by impaired driving saturation patrol funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Police said initiatives will include saturation patrols in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests and sobriety checkpoints, which are also conducted in locations where experience indicates they

are most appropriate. Additional troopers will be assigned as needed.

Last St. Patrick’s Day weekend, state police made 88 DUI arrests, 37 criminal arrests and 12 CDS arrests. Troopers also issued 888 speeding citations, 100 seat belt citations and 2,365 other citations.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, otherwise known as the SPIDRE team, will also be out in full force this weekend, according to officials.

Poice said that from March 8 to 11 alone, the SPIDRE team made 17 DUI

arrests. Since its inception in May 2013, the SPIDRE team has made 2,604 DUI arrests, 123 criminal arrests and 7,988 traffic stops while also issuing 17,709 citations and 3,852 warnings. The goal of the SPIDRE team is to focus on reducing alcohol related crashes in Maryland by targeting areas across the state with high crash rates involving impaired drivers.

Every year more than 160 lives are lost in Maryland in crashes involving impaired drivers and thousands more are injured according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.