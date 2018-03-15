Man Arrested in Hurlock Drug Bust

HURLOCK, Md.- A drug raid on a Hurlock home led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man on multiple charges.

Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that on Wednesday, March 14, members of the county's narcotics task force executed a search and seizure warrant at 4320 Russell Road. The sheriff said when members of the task force arrived at the home, the target of the investigation, Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr., was sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway.

Phillips said a search of the home and Dotson's person revealed 41.2 grams of powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and numerous items of paraphernalia.

Dotson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to

distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of

paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. He was ordered held without bond.