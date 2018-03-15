Man Arrested in Hurlock Drug Bust

HURLOCK, Md.- A drug raid on a Hurlock home led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man on multiple charges.
Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said that on Wednesday, March 14, members of the county's narcotics task force executed a search and seizure warrant at 4320 Russell Road. The sheriff said when members of the task force arrived at the home, the target of the investigation, Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr., was sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway.
Phillips said a search of the home and Dotson's person revealed 41.2 grams of powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and numerous items of paraphernalia.
Dotson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. He was ordered held without bond.
WORTON, Md. - Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Kent County on Wednesday. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall, a homeowner noticed a fire burning outside her home at 11345 Station Road wMore
With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this St. Patrick's Day weekend, Maryland State Police say troopers will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.More
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
According to the City of Salisbury, the city has received grant funding from the state to conduct after school programs for the city’s new community centers. The City said they received $14,054 in order to fund the deployment of an SPD beat officer.More
SALISBURY, Md.- Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States areMore
In Worcester County, students never left the building. But for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms, as they remembered the 17 victims of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More
