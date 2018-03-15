Republican War Over Medicaid in Virginia a Fight Over Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Republicans are currently at war with each other, and President Donald Trump is a big reason why.
On the surface, GOP lawmakers are arguing over whether to expand Medicaid to about 300,000 low-income adults. Their stalemate has blocked passage of the state budget and threatens a potential government shutdown.
But at a deeper level, the fight is over whether Republicans should embrace more liberal policies as a way of blunting voter unhappiness with the president in an increasingly Democratic-leaning state. One side says Republicans need to be more realistic, while the other side says Republicans should not overreact.
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
