Maryland Senate Approves State Budget Measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Senate has approved the state's $44.5 billion budget.
Senators voted 45-0 for the measure Thursday. The Senate also voted unanimously for a companion bill to balance the budget.
The legislation now goes to the House.
The budget includes plans to set aside $200 million to help pay for future recommendations of a state commission that is expected to call for raising education funding formulas.
The Democrat-controlled Senate restored $29 million for the new Prince George's Hospital Center. The Senate also included $15 million for behavioral health providers who serve people with development disabilities.
Budget negotiations were eased this year by a roughly $400 million upward revision of revenue estimates.
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
According to the City of Salisbury, the city has received grant funding from the state to conduct after school programs for the city’s new community centers. The City said they received $14,054 in order to fund the deployment of an SPD beat officer.More
WORTON, Md. - Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Kent County on Wednesday. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall, a homeowner noticed a fire burning outside her home at 11345 Station Road wMore
With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this St. Patrick's Day weekend, Maryland State Police say troopers will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.More
SALISBURY, Md.- Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States areMore
Students from across the nation on Wednesday remembered those who lost their lives in last month's Parkland, Florida school massacre. At Wicomico High School in Salisbury, many students walked out of their classrooms for 17 minutes.More
In Worcester County, students never left the building. But for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms, as they remembered the 17 victims of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More
