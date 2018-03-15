Easton Man Connected to String of Car Burglaries

EASTON, Md. -- Easton Police said they have now been able to connect one man with multiple car burglaries following weeks of investigation.

According to police, officers served Mason Kelley, 18 of Easton, with an arrest warrant for several counts of theft including rogue and vagabond. Police said officers arrested Kelley on February 13 for burglary in the Corbin Parkway area, when they found he had number of things on him that were believed to have been previously stolen. Police said they recovered money, cell phones, jewelry, credit and debit cards, and work documents.

Over several weeks of investigating, police said seven people were able to identify those items as their own, all of whom live in the Corbin Parkway area. The victims said the items were taken from their cars as they were parked outside their homes at night. One of the cars was damaged in the theft, police said.

Kelley was taken before the Talbot County District Court of Maryland, where he was released pending a future court date.