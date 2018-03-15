Milford Man Arrested Following Multiple Shoplifting Incidents at - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Arrested Following Multiple Shoplifting Incidents at Walmart

Posted: Mar 15, 2018 4:31 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Milford Police Department Courtesy of the Milford Police Department

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department said they arrested a man earlier this week after they learned he had been banned from Walmart after shoplifting from the store twice before. 

Police said they were called to the Walmart on N. DuPont Blvd. on March 10, when asset protection staff said James Gowens, 49 of Milford, was in the store after being banned from Walmart because of previous investigations at other stores in Delaware.

Police later discovered that Gowens has shoplifted from the store on two recent occasions. During both incidents, police said Gowens allegedly took merchandise from the shelf and left the store through an emergency exit that activated an alarm. Both times, police said, the alarm set off worry to people shopping inside the store before the alarm could be deactivated. 

Gowens was arrested and charged with counts of shoplifting and conspiracy, among others, and was committed to the Department of Corrections on $3,500 secured bail. He was given a no contact order towards Walmart and was ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.  

 

