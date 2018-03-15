Toys R Us will close; How the shutdown will impact the local com - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Toys R Us will close; How the shutdown will impact the local community

SALISBURY, Md--It's the end of the road for Toys R Us. After 70 years of business, the iconic retail chain is closing up shop in the United States. 

The news of the shutdown comes six months after the retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Toy fans are spending these days loading their trunks with lots of goodies from Toys R Us, as the company prepares to liquidates its stores. 

For Neveah Walker, shopping at Toys R Us was like a dream--a dream that will soon be a memory. 

"I'm sad because my mom takes me there, every time when I'm good," says Walker. 

Not only will kids be without their favorite toy store, but local employees will soon be without a job. 

David Ryan works for Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development and says it's unfortunate local workers will be without a job, but he's hopeful they'll find work. 

"It's never a good time, every job is important, but at the same time we have a number of retail jobs certainly in the community, people are looking for new employees," says Ryan. 

The closing of Toys R Us will also leave a huge chunk of empty retail space on the market and real estate agents say it might not be so easy to find tenants. 

"It's a very big challenge, especially when you think about it's location in Salisbury, it's not visible from the highway, so it be tucked away from the visibility is going to pose an additional challenge," says Wesley Cox who works for Miller Commercial Real Estate. 

An era of toy shopping, many parents and kids say they'll miss. 

 

 

