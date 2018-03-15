Dorchester County School Board, Parents Form Advisory Committee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dorchester County School Board, Parents Form Advisory Committee Hoping to Improve Safety

Posted: Mar 15, 2018 6:24 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Not a single seat was empty inside the Dorchester County School building on Thursday where parents, teachers and school leaders filled the room ready to get down to business, including School Board Member, Laura Layton.

"I have three goals in our goal for safety," Layton said.

Safety, parents say, is desperately needed after a Facebook video showing students and police fighting inside Cambridge South Dorchester High School's cafeteria, sparked outrage.

"I went to school the next day and I ended up calling my parents to come pick me up because I just did not feel safe," said Cambridge South Dorchester High School Sophomore, Helen Hutchinson.

Some students like Helen say they feel unsafe going to school, prompting parents like her mom, Lynn, to form a 900-member group demanding change.

"I think it was a wake up call to a lot of parents that 'Hey we need to do something,'" Lynn Hutchinson said.

And together, the parents and school board agreed to form a Special Advisory Committee made of up to 18 people, including parents, students and school leaders, making sure students feel a little safer.

A move getting a thumbs up from the Board.

"I am very pleased with the Board Advisory Committee for School Environment that we are forming," Layton said.

Approval from parents like Lynn too, whose main concern now is to keep the momentum going.

"We want to see some things happening quickly, so there's always the concern with the Committee or the Advisory Board that it's going to be a long process before we see any results," Lynn Hutchinson said.

Results, hoping to make students like Helen, finally feel safe in school.

"I think it could definitely help," Helen said.

Once full appointed, the Advisory Committee will report directly to the Dorchester County School Board.

 

