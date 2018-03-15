Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford on Saturday.

According to police, a concerned driver had followed the woman since Georgetown and told officers that her car swerved all over southbound Route 113. The driver followed the woman until her came came to a stop in a parking lot off Lakeview Avenue.

Officers responded to the parking lot and made contact with 64-year-old Kathryn Connelly of Walnut Port, Pennsylvania. Officers said Connelly appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Police said Connelly did not successfully complete field sobriety tests. She was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was obtained for a DUI blood draw.

According to police, investigation revealed Connelly had previously been charged with four DUIs in Pennsylvania, as well as one in Virginia.

Connelly was charged with sixth offense driving under the influence of any drug and driving without a valid license. She was committed to the Department of Correction due to her intoxication but was later released on $3,100 unsecured bail.