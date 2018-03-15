Wicomico County Sues City of Salisbury For Over $350,000 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Sues City of Salisbury For Over $350,000

Posted: Mar 15, 2018 6:56 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County has taken legal action against the City of Salisbury for unpaid bills. 

The city and county share administrative space at the Government Office Building in Downtown Salisbury.  According to court documents obtained by WBOC on Thursday, the county claims the city has an unpaid bill of $354, 673.97 for capital expenditures. An invoice from the county's department of finance shows the bills date back to 2015.  Court documents say the county has been paying for utility improvements like a new chiller, lighting, toilets, etc. since 2012. 

The City of Salisbury responded to the county's lawsuit on Thursday with the following statement to WBOC: 

“We are aware of the action seeking arbitration over several issues. They stem from a 2011 and 2012 disagreement between the City and the County. We are sitting down and talking and that’s the important thing. The taxpayers’ best interest is in government working for them and that means putting old issues to bed. We have no doubt that these issues will be resolved that pre-dated either current city or county administration we have no doubt that these issues will be resolved that pre-dated either current city or county administration," the statement said. 

To read the full lawsuit, visit our WebExtra page

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police ID Body Found in Silver Lake in Dover

    Police ID Body Found in Silver Lake in Dover

    Mar 15, 2018 8:16 AM2018-03-15 12:16:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:20:34 GMT
    Stefphone Powell (Photo credit: Dover Police Department)Stefphone Powell (Photo credit: Dover Police Department)
    Stefphone Powell (Photo credit: Dover Police Department)Stefphone Powell (Photo credit: Dover Police Department)
    Dover police have identified the body of a man found in Silver Lake earlier this week.More
    Police have identified a man whose body was found in Silver Lake in Dover, Delaware earlier this week.More

  • Cheswold Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

    Cheswold Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

    Mar 15, 2018 9:30 AM2018-03-15 13:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:40:44 GMT
    Darren Holden and Kevin CuthbertsonDarren Holden and Kevin Cuthbertson
    Darren Holden and Kevin CuthbertsonDarren Holden and Kevin Cuthbertson
    What initially was a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust that led to the arrests of two men on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cheswold police.More
    What initially was a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust that led to the arrests of two men on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cheswold police. More

  • Man Arrested in Hurlock Drug Bust

    Man Arrested in Hurlock Drug Bust

    Mar 15, 2018 11:00 AM2018-03-15 15:00:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:02:24 GMT
    Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr.Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr.
    Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr.Sterling Laprince Dotson Sr.
    Authorities say a drug raid on a home in Hurlock, Maryland led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man on multiple charges.More
    A drug raid on a home in Hurlock, Maryland led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man on multiple charges. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

    More

  • Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Unexpected Discovery Made in Ocean City Median Project

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

    Cones and construction are scattered along Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Initially postponed, the median project will put a divider up in the middle of the two lanes of traffic from 44th to 62nd St.

    State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.

    More

  • Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More

    Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.

    Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices