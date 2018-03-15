Wicomico County Sues City of Salisbury For Over $350,000

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County has taken legal action against the City of Salisbury for unpaid bills.

The city and county share administrative space at the Government Office Building in Downtown Salisbury. According to court documents obtained by WBOC on Thursday, the county claims the city has an unpaid bill of $354, 673.97 for capital expenditures. An invoice from the county's department of finance shows the bills date back to 2015. Court documents say the county has been paying for utility improvements like a new chiller, lighting, toilets, etc. since 2012.

The City of Salisbury responded to the county's lawsuit on Thursday with the following statement to WBOC:

“We are aware of the action seeking arbitration over several issues. They stem from a 2011 and 2012 disagreement between the City and the County. We are sitting down and talking and that’s the important thing. The taxpayers’ best interest is in government working for them and that means putting old issues to bed. We have no doubt that these issues will be resolved that pre-dated either current city or county administration we have no doubt that these issues will be resolved that pre-dated either current city or county administration," the statement said.

