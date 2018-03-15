Increased Patrols for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- If you're taking part in St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend, don't push your luck.

With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout Delmarva this weekend, law enforcement will be out in full force.

Initiatives will include saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes.

"If you go out this weekend and fail to appoint or fail to have a designated diver, it's very likely that we are going to appoint one for you," Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said. "And you're not going to be very happy with the location where our designated driver may be taking you."

Maryland State Police say if you're attending at St. Patrick's Day gathering, designate a sober driver in advance, or consider using public transit or a taxi or ride-share service. Call police if you see someone you believe is driving impaired. Police warn that if you're hosting a gathering, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash.