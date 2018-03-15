Overbrook Town Center Public Hearing Scheduled for April 10th

Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.More
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.More
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.More
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.More
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More
State Highway Administration confirms the median project is on schedule and is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but some folks in town have their doubts about that completion time.More