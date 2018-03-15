Overbrook Town Center Public Hearing Scheduled for April 10th

This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A re-zoning application to build a large shopping center off Route One will be heard by Sussex County Council on April 10th.

After a Chancery Court ruled that developers TD Rehoboth LLC re-submit the Overbrook Town Center application and it be re-heard by Sussex County Council, the first re-hearing was set for February 27th. That was subsequently postponed due to a legal advertisement issue.

The application was originally denied four to one. If built, the shopping center would have been larger than all the Tanger Outlets Combined.

The new hearing will take place during the Sussex County Council's regularly scheduled meeting. It starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 10th.