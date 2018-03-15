Puppies Rescued From Laurel Drain Pipe Now Up for Adoption

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, they're ready to find their forever homes.

Last week, Animal Welfare Officer Rick DaFonte received a call from a concerned resident stating that there was a mother dog and her pups on a Laurel property off Hills Lane. When DaFonte arrived, the mother ran away into the woods and the puppies crowded into the drain pipe. It was then that he and a good samaritan acted.

"We had to dig it up, lifted it off the ground really quick," he says, referring to the drain pipe. "Then he grabbed one end and I grabbed the other and tilted the puppies."

Out came five puppies, roughly three months old. It's unclear how long they were living in that area, but conditions were poor enough that one puppy, later named Zeus, had a damaged eye that Brandywine Valley SPCA veterinarieans later removed. Aside from that, BVSPCA Georgetown Campus Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher says the puppies are primarliy healthy.

"They were a little bit underweight but really the most concerning thing was they weren't really social with people," he tells WBOC. "They just have been living out in the wild so we just wanted to really get them socialized with people."

After fostering the puppies, they all were put up for adoption. Zeus found a new home within minutes of the shelter opening Thursday. New adoptee Tyler Swope says he drove an hour and a half from Newark to take Zeus home.

"He's had a bad three months of his life. We are going to give him a good 10-15 years of his life," he says. "It makes me happy because we know he's going to get the life he deserves."

Three of Zeus' litter mates were still up for adoption Thursday evening. The puppies are mixed breed and are expected to grow into large dogs.

Attempts to trap the mother dog have proved unsuccessful. The Division of Public Health says if Laurel area residents have spotted the medium-to-large sized black dog, they can call the DAS hotline at 302-255-4646.