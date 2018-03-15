Maryland Law Doubles Seacrets Distillery Buyback Limit

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Seacrets will soon be able to make more profit from their distillery thanks to a change in Maryland legislation.

Before House Bill 509 was passed last week in Annapolis, Seacrets Distillery was limited to how many gallons they could keep for themselves. Now lawmakers have approved doubling their maximum limit, saving the company time and money.

"So after 15,500 gallons we actually had to put it on our truck, with our driver, drive it to Jessup, Maryland. The distributor would have to keep it in their warehouse for two days, and then drive it back to me and I had to pay full price," Seacrets Owner Leighton Moore said.

The previous limit was set for 15,500 gallons, but has now increased to 31,000 gallons. Moore says he's planning to expand some of his operations by 2020, so this limitation raise helps a lot.

"It also allows me to, in the future, add onto the building in order to keep up with the growing demand," Moore said.

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza gave this statement to WBOC regarding the legislation:

"It doesn’t make sense for Seacrets to be paying invoices to purchase its own spirits back from an outside distributor. With this legislation, we can keep more revenue and add more jobs here in Worcester County as Seacrets continues to invest and expand on the manufacturing side as well as looking at purchasing more and bigger equipment to improve its current operations," Carozza said.

Senator Jim Mathias also added:

"It allows the business to be able to consume more of what it produces without having add on charges of having to produce it and buy it back, which is illogical," Mathias said.