Report: Virginia Man Tried to Run Over State Senator

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who police say tried to hit a state senator with a car has been charged with attempted murder.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that state Sen. Louise Lucas was unharmed. The suspect has been identified as James Taliaferro, an ex-employee of a business that Lucas runs providing housing and services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Portsmouth Democrat tells the newspaper that surveillance video shows an SUV backing into the front glass of her Lucas Professional Center. The motorist then turns around and hits the doors again. In another incident, Lucas says he tried to run her over in a parking lot.

Lucas tells the newspaper: "I never thought he'd go like that on me."

Police say other charges are pending. It's not clear if Taliaferro has a lawyer.

